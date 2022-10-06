Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,413 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 27,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 56,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,340,000 after acquiring an additional 51,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 146,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,700,000 after acquiring an additional 27,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $81.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.74. The stock has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.70.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.