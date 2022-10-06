International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Shares Down 3% Following Insider Selling

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) shares dropped 3% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $33.93 and last traded at $33.93. Approximately 15,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 716,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.99.

Specifically, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,306.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other International Seaways news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $617,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,248.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,306.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,982 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INSW shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

International Seaways Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. Research analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter worth about $100,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Articles

