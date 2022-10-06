Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,155 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,220,000 after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $747,950,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after acquiring an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,435,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $343,951,000 after acquiring an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,085 shares of company stock worth $7,454,171 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $294.03 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $296.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

