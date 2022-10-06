WASHINGTON TRUST Co Invests $34,000 in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.5% during the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 51.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO opened at $51.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average is $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -51.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

