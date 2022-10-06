WASHINGTON TRUST Co Takes $31,000 Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,498,000 after acquiring an additional 419,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,703,000 after purchasing an additional 111,824 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 204,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,426,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,110,000 after purchasing an additional 50,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,196 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total value of $297,568.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,714,019.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,739 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of PEN stock opened at $196.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.86 and a 52 week high of $290.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.32.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $250.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.60.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Further Reading

