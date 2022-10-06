Walker Asset Management LLC Takes $3.44 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 54,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,435,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after buying an additional 2,302,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after buying an additional 7,536,591 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,268,000 after buying an additional 2,267,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,654,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,784,000 after buying an additional 2,292,656 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.54.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.24 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.80 and a 200-day moving average of $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

