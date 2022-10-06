Strs Ohio Sells 2,397 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $28,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 46,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,250,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 394.3% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 5,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $94.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $92.80 and a twelve month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

