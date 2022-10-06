Pendal Group Ltd Raises Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 63.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 70.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.71.

American Tower Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE AMT opened at $214.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.47. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $211.38 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $99.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.08%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

