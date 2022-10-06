First Hawaiian Bank Sells 454 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADI stock opened at $151.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.60 and a 200-day moving average of $157.88.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.53.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,100 shares of company stock worth $9,187,200 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

