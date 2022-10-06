Spire Wealth Management Sells 17,063 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,063 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $583.15 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $543.23 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $663.46 and its 200-day moving average is $657.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $87.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. UBS Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $803.00.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.