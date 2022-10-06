Spire Wealth Management Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.9% in the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 23.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 164,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $350.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.50 and a 52-week high of $672.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.14.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $860.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

