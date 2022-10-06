First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $235.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on STZ. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.13.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

