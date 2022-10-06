First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,405 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $107.58 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $114.35. The company has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.54.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

