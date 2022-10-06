Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 85 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hendershot Investments Inc. decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $2,388,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.8% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 26.2% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 180,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $143.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $253.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

