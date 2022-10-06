AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Willner & Heller LLC

Willner & Heller LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.7% of Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $143.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.67.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

