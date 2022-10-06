Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $486,000. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 99,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,743,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.6 %

TXN stock opened at $167.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $153.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.68 and its 200 day moving average is $168.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.