Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 6.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 16.0% during the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Crown Castle by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 43,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI stock opened at $145.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.35 and a 200-day moving average of $176.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.18 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.17%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.