Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $933,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $229.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.96 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.02.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.50.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

