11,114 Shares in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Bought by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,010,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779,683 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235,651 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,487,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793,422 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 4,353.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,860,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,550,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,585 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTI shares. Benchmark started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 1.9 %

FTI stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

