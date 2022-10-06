FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 4,452 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,067 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth approximately $59,188,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth approximately $48,274,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 57.3% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,995,000 after purchasing an additional 991,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever stock opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.77. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

