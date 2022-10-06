GraniteShares Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.9% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 78.0% during the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 24,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 73,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 571,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

