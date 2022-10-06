Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.7% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 8.6% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Pfizer by 49.9% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 52.3% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 23.6% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average of $49.85. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $247.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

