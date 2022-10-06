Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $247.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.85.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

