Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 23,991 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,991 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after buying an additional 3,697,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after buying an additional 4,702,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,545,000 after buying an additional 1,244,093 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.97.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

