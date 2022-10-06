Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NML) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0227 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSEAMERICAN:NML opened at $6.62 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $7.46.
Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund (NML)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.