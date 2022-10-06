Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NML) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0227 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSEAMERICAN:NML opened at $6.62 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $7.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 164.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 29,250 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 135.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 72,058 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

