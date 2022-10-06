Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.60) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 198 ($2.39) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 145 ($1.75) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 185.22 ($2.24).

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKS opened at GBX 97.48 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 609.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 122.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 136.62. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 93.90 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 263 ($3.18).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

