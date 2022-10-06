Meritage Portfolio Management Invests $2.89 Million in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 280,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains GP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

PAGP stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $16.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

In other news, Director Ellen Desanctis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

