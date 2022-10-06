QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,812 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.29.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $124.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $112.92 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

