Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $387,395,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,376,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,980,558,000 after acquiring an additional 904,707 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,427,600,000 after acquiring an additional 900,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,847,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $430,474,000 after acquiring an additional 734,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $111.54 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.52.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.40.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

