iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $378.52 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $358.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $401.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.54.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
