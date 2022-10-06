Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $1.16 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,765,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 486,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,433,000 after buying an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $67.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average is $73.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $88.22.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.