Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Getty Realty by 84.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Getty Realty Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.26 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 50.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

About Getty Realty

