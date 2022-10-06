Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Stake Boosted by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,203 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 22.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $5,972,000. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $2,026,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Trading Down 8.7 %

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $28.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -3.81%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

