Meritage Portfolio Management Buys Shares of 51,108 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 51,108 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.0 %

BK opened at $41.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average is $44.05. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.27.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

