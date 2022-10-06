iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $378.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $401.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $358.53 and a one year high of $482.07.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
