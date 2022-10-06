Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 63.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMC opened at $66.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.70.

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

