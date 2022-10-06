Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

NorthWestern Stock Down 2.4 %

NWE stock opened at $50.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.03. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $49.05 and a 52-week high of $63.06.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.20 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 77.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWE shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $216,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,430,195.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

