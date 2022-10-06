Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 59.7% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 24,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 201,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 91,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,574.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JEF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

JEF opened at $32.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.34. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

