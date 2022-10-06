Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 27,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 56,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,340,000 after purchasing an additional 51,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 146,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,700,000 after purchasing an additional 27,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $81.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.74. The firm has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. KeyCorp cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.70.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

