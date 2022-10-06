Meritage Portfolio Management Raises Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.94.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

