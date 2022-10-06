Meritage Portfolio Management Buys New Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 34,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in State Street by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 24,124 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in State Street by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after buying an additional 18,777 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in State Street by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in State Street by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Performance

STT stock opened at $65.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.40 and a 200-day moving average of $70.65. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $104.87.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.12.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.