Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $212,000 Holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 113,225 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 85,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 32,561 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,720,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,016,000.

Get Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF alerts:

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DIVO stock opened at $33.44 on Thursday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $30.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average is $35.19.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.