Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,052 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 860.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 301,800 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.95 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

