Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 167 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 100,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,552,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 101,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 7.9% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,424,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $158.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.22. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $103.58 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $311.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

