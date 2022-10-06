Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

Alphabet stock opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.56 and a 52-week high of $151.55.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,480,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,703 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,501. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.