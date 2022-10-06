Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 124 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.2% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 106,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,290,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 242,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,911,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 144,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,781,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.21.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $129.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.12. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $126.21 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $308.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

