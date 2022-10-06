Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,093 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $187.67 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.83 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.75 and a 200-day moving average of $205.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

