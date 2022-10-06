Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 284 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $158.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $311.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.22. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $103.58 and a one year high of $182.40.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

