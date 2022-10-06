Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $242,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,785 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 193,371 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $101,717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 860.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 301,800 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.95 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $165.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

