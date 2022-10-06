Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 164.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $118.09 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.92 and a 200 day moving average of $113.09.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.66. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.23.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

